Salmon Weather Forecast

SALMON, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 96 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 32 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Areas of smoke then patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 87 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 28 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.