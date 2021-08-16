Salmon Weather Forecast
Monday, August 16
Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 96 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke then patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 87 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
