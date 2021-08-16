Ephraim Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
EPHRAIM, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 95 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 94 °F, low 55 °F
- 9 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 82 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
