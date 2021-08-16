Ephraim Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

EPHRAIM, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Areas Of Smoke High 95 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 94 °F, low 55 °F 9 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, August 18 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 82 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 75 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.