Chelan Weather Forecast
CHELAN, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny then haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Areas Of Smoke
- High 84 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Areas Of Smoke
- High 86 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
