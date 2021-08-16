4-Day Weather Forecast For Sells
SELLS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 95 °F, low 72 °F
- 5 to 14 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
