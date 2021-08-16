4-Day Weather Forecast For Sells

SELLS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 95 °F, low 72 °F 5 to 14 mph wind



Tuesday, August 17 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 94 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



