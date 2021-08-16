Cancel
Holdrege, NE

Monday rain in Holdrege: Ideas to make the most of it

Holdrege Today
 5 days ago

(HOLDREGE, NE) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Holdrege Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Holdrege:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0bSxVSFS00

  • Monday, August 16

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

