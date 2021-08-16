Daily Weather Forecast For Moorefield
MOOREFIELD, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0