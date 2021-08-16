Walton Weather Forecast

WALTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 78 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 74 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 75 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 77 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



