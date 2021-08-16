Walton Weather Forecast
WALTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 74 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 75 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 77 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0