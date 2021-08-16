Weather Forecast For Redwood Falls

REDWOOD FALLS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 67 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Tuesday, August 17 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 68 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 69 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



