4-Day Weather Forecast For Red Bud
RED BUD, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0