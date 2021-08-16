Daily Weather Forecast For Flora
FLORA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, August 19
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0