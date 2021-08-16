Disputanta Daily Weather Forecast

DISPUTANTA, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 84 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.