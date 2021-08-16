Fort Plain Weather Forecast

FORT PLAIN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 79 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 77 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 80 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



