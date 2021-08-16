Fort Plain Weather Forecast
FORT PLAIN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 77 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 80 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
