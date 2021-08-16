4-Day Weather Forecast For Rockport
ROCKPORT, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 69 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0