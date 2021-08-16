4-Day Weather Forecast For Rockport

ROCKPORT, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 69 °F 8 to 13 mph wind



Wednesday, August 18 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 81 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



