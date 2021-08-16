Weather Forecast For Port Saint Joe
PORT SAINT JOE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Tropical Storm Conditions Expected
- High 82 °F, low 80 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 17
Tropical storm conditions possible during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 80 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 79 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 78 °F
- Light wind
