Kingfisher, OK

Kingfisher is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

Kingfisher Post
 5 days ago

(KINGFISHER, OK) A sunny Monday is here for Kingfisher, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kingfisher:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0bSxV69x00

  • Monday, August 16

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Kingfisher Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

