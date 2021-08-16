Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Truth Or Consequences, NM

Rainy Monday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Truth Or Consequences Journal
Truth Or Consequences Journal
 5 days ago

(TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Truth Or Consequences Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Truth Or Consequences:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0bSxV4OV00

  • Monday, August 16

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Truth Or Consequences Journal

Truth Or Consequences Journal

Truth Or Consequences, NM
46
Followers
218
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Truth Or Consequences Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Truth Or Consequences, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy