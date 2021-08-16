Wautoma Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

WAUTOMA, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



