Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport, VT

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Newport

Posted by 
Newport Today
Newport Today
 5 days ago

(NEWPORT, VT) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Newport:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0bSxUzHw00

  • Monday, August 16

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Newport Today

Newport Today

Newport, VT
27
Followers
217
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Newport Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Coastal evacuations urged as Hurricane Henri heads north

Preparations for a storm grew more urgent Saturday as the newly upgraded Hurricane Henri closed in on the Northeast. The storm’s latest track put it course to collide Sunday with a long stretch of coastline, with hurricane warnings extending from near the old whaling port of New Bedford, Massachusetts, across the luxurious oceanfront estates of New York’s Hamptons, to the summer getaway of Fire Island.
CarsPosted by
NBC News

GM recalls all Chevrolet Bolt electric cars over fire risk

General Motors on Friday announced the voluntary recall of all 2019 and newer Chevrolet Bolts, extending its recall of the electric vehicle back to its first model year, 2017. Friday's recall covers 73,018 Bolts from 2019 to 2022 and extends a previous recall covering 2017-2019 cars. The battery-related recall covers roughly 142,018 Bolts built by the automaker since the model's introduction.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Appeals court won't block Biden administration's eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court declined Friday to block the federal moratorium on evictions that was imposed as a way to keep renters housed during the Covid-19 pandemic. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected an effort by a group of property owners to put the moratorium on hold. The opponents had earlier asked a federal judge to block the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium, but the judge denied the request.
AdvocacyPosted by
The Hill

Hundreds arrested in anti-lockdown protests in Australia

Australian police arrested more than 250 people on Saturday during anti-lockdown protests across the country. Residents of Sydney and its home state of New South Wales were placed under extended coronavirus stay-at-home orders earlier this month as a result of a record number of daily infections in the area. On...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from Biden's week of chaos in Afghanistan

President Biden sustained a barrage of criticism this week over the chaos unfolding in Afghanistan amid the U.S. military withdrawal and collapse of the country’s government. The Biden administration is now scrambling to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies, under enormous pressure from congressional lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Now who will be the new 'Jeopardy!' host?

New York (CNN) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. The smartest game show on TV made a rookie mistake. And now Sony needs a new "Jeopardy!" host — again. I have been talking with this...

Comments / 0

Community Policy