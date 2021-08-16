Watseka Daily Weather Forecast

WATSEKA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



