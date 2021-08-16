Hallettsville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HALLETTSVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 78 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
