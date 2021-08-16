Bonners Ferry Daily Weather Forecast

BONNERS FERRY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 88 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Haze during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 24 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Areas of smoke during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight High 78 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.