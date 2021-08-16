Bonners Ferry Daily Weather Forecast
BONNERS FERRY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 88 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Haze during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Areas of smoke during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0