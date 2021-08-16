Cancel
Williamstown, KY

A rainy Monday in Williamstown — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Williamstown Updates
Williamstown Updates
 5 days ago

(WILLIAMSTOWN, KY) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Williamstown Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Williamstown:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0bSxUglN00

  • Monday, August 16

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Williamstown Updates

Williamstown Updates

Williamstown, KY
With Williamstown Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

