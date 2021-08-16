Bad Axe Daily Weather Forecast
BAD AXE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
