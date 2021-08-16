Rainy forecast for Lincolnton? Jump on it!

(LINCOLNTON, GA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Lincolnton Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lincolnton:

Monday, August 16 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Showers And Thunderstorms High 83 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 90 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.