Ely Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ELY, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Haze High 90 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Haze High 86 °F, low 51 °F 5 to 25 mph wind



Wednesday, August 18 Haze during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.