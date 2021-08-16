Cancel
Tennessee State

Gainesville, Toccoa bank robbery suspect remains in jail in Tennessee

By Haley Bartoletta
accesswdun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man accused of robbing two banks in North Georgia last week was arrested as he tried to enter a restaurant in Chattanooga, TN Saturday, according to various media outlets. A Chattanooga Police Department officer spotted a vehicle being driven by Sidney Alan McCollum, 42, of Pickens County, South Carolina around 7:30 p.m. McCollum pulled into a restaurant, and as he exited the vehicle to walk into the restaurant, he was arrested.

