Gainesville, Toccoa bank robbery suspect remains in jail in Tennessee
The man accused of robbing two banks in North Georgia last week was arrested as he tried to enter a restaurant in Chattanooga, TN Saturday, according to various media outlets. A Chattanooga Police Department officer spotted a vehicle being driven by Sidney Alan McCollum, 42, of Pickens County, South Carolina around 7:30 p.m. McCollum pulled into a restaurant, and as he exited the vehicle to walk into the restaurant, he was arrested.accesswdun.com
