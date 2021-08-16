Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

MONDAY UPDATES: Missouri adds more than 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases

By Molly Stawinoga
Posted by 
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BfKLZ_0bSxTqJC00

According to a state health dashboard update Monday morning, Missouri recorded 1,114 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The addition brings the total number of cases throughout the pandemic to 602,835.

State health dashboard on Aug. 16, 2021.

Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services also recorded 260 new probable coronavirus cases. In total, 119,564 probable cases of the virus have been discovered through antigen testing.

The number of COVID patients in Missouri hospitals continued inching downward.

The state's latest verified data shows 2,215 patients were receiving treatment for the virus in the hospitals last Friday. Of those patients, 631 were receiving intensive care.

Missouri's seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate remained steady, sitting at 14.6% Monday morning.

The state health dashboard did not record any new COVID-19 deaths. The total number of lives lost to the virus in the Show-Me State remained at 10,028.

The post MONDAY UPDATES: Missouri adds more than 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 4

KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
704K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Antigen#Covid#Abc17news
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

SATURDAY UPDATE: Seventeen new Covid-19 deaths added to the state dashboard

The state now has a seven day positivity rate of 13.9% on Saturday. The change in positivity comes along with 1,914 additional confirmed cases bringing the total to 613,486 since the start of pandemic. Health officials also recorded 519 new probable cases with a total number of 122,706 antigen test results being positive. Seventeen new The post SATURDAY UPDATE: Seventeen new Covid-19 deaths added to the state dashboard appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Public HealthPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should nursing home workers be compelled to get coronavirus shots?

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that his administration will require nursing homes to have all their employees vaccinated to receive federal Medicare and Medicaid funds. It's the latest step Biden has taken to increase vaccination rates as another wave of coronavirus -- this time powered by the more contagious delta variant -- sweeps the country. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should nursing home workers be compelled to get coronavirus shots? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
EducationPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are you worried about more coronavirus cases as school resumes?

Many schools and higher education institutions have taken steps to slow the spread of the virus, such as requiring masks indoors. But data show more children are contracting the virus during the current wave powered by the more contagious delta variant. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are you worried about more coronavirus cases as school resumes? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Gamma, delta and lambda: What are they and are they cause for concern?

Genetic variants of SARS-CoV-2 -- the virus that caused the coronavirus pandemic -- have been emerging and circulating around the world. The World Health Organization classifies variant viruses as "variants of interest" and "variants of concern." According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, variants of concern can spread more quickly and cause more serious COVID-19 illness. The post Gamma, delta and lambda: What are they and are they cause for concern? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

Comments / 4

Community Policy