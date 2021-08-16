MONDAY UPDATES: Missouri adds more than 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases

According to a state health dashboard update Monday morning, Missouri recorded 1,114 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The addition brings the total number of cases throughout the pandemic to 602,835.

State health dashboard on Aug. 16, 2021.

Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services also recorded 260 new probable coronavirus cases. In total, 119,564 probable cases of the virus have been discovered through antigen testing.

The number of COVID patients in Missouri hospitals continued inching downward.

The state's latest verified data shows 2,215 patients were receiving treatment for the virus in the hospitals last Friday. Of those patients, 631 were receiving intensive care.

Missouri's seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate remained steady, sitting at 14.6% Monday morning.

The state health dashboard did not record any new COVID-19 deaths. The total number of lives lost to the virus in the Show-Me State remained at 10,028.

