Los Angeles, CA

Day, Night Closures To Shut Down Several Lanes Of Century Boulevard Near LAX For People Mover Construction

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Traffic will likely be forced to a standstill many times along Century Boulevard before LAX’s highly-anticipated people mover can get going.

Starting Monday, day and night closures will shut down as many as six lanes of Century Boulevard near Los Angeles International Airport over the next two weeks. Closures will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays, and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays for the construction work.

(credit: LAX)

The closures will be in place during both daytime and nighttime hours, and will range from one to three lanes closed in both directions at a given time, LAX officials said.

And starting Sunday, Aug. 22 at midnight, through Monday, Aug. 30 at 4 a.m., access will be shut down from Sepulveda Boulevard/LAX ramp to eastbound Century Boulevard and LAX. Drivers going north on Sepulveda can use the 96th Street detour to get to Century Boulevard and LAX, while vehicles leaving LAX from World Way South on the departures level will be redirected down the airport return ramp to the arrivals level and Center Way in order to leave the airport.

Airport officials say travelers keep construction closures in mind when arriving at LAX.

This phase of construction at LAX is to connect the Automated People Mover project at LAX. The train system will eventually have six stations – three inside the Central Terminal Area, and three outside – that will connect with the L.A. Metro and a car rental facility. The people mover is expected to be completed in 2023, and is part of the $14.5 billion modernization effort ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

