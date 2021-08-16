Clinton Daily Weather Forecast
CLINTON, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
