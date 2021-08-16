4-Day Weather Forecast For Crescent City
CRESCENT CITY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 89 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
