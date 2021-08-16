New River Weather Forecast

NEW RIVER, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 96 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 20 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 92 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 5 mph



