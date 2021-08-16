New River Weather Forecast
NEW RIVER, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 96 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
