Daily Weather Forecast For West. Jefferson
WEST. JEFFERSON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Chance of rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 77 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
