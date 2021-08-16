Kayenta Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
KAYENTA, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0