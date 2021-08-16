Weather Forecast For Worland

WORLAND, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Areas Of Smoke High 96 °F, low 57 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Tuesday, August 17 Areas of smoke during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 98 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 71 °F, low 50 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 68 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



