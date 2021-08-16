Weather Forecast For Worland
WORLAND, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 96 °F, low 57 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
