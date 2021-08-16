Ulysses Daily Weather Forecast
ULYSSES, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 62 °F
- 6 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 64 °F
- 10 to 17 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
