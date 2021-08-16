Daily Weather Forecast For Zuni
ZUNI, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
