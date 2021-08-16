Cancel
Ironwood, MI

Take advantage of Monday sun in Ironwood

Ironwood Times
 5 days ago

(IRONWOOD, MI) A sunny Monday is here for Ironwood, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ironwood:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0bSxSaFl00

  • Monday, August 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

