Daily Weather Forecast For Everett

EVERETT, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Rain showers likely then light rain during the day; while light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 75 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 81 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Showers And Thunderstorms High 76 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.