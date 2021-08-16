Daily Weather Forecast For Everett
EVERETT, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Rain showers likely then light rain during the day; while light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 75 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0