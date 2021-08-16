Weather Forecast For Dillon

DILLON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Areas Of Smoke High 91 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 26 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while haze overnight High 85 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 57 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 19 Slight chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight High 67 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.