Bailey Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BAILEY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Smoke then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0