Bailey Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

BAILEY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Smoke then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 77 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 18 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Areas of smoke during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 17 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



