Weather Forecast For Cherokee
CHEROKEE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 81 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Light rain during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
