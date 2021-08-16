Amery Daily Weather Forecast
AMERY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
