Rotonda West, FL

Take advantage of a rainy Monday in Rotonda West

Posted by 
Rotonda West Digest
Rotonda West Digest
 5 days ago

(ROTONDA WEST, FL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Rotonda West Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rotonda West:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0bSxST1Y00

  • Monday, August 16

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 78 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Rotonda West Digest

Rotonda West Digest

Rotonda West, FL
