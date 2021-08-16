A cloudy Monday in Oak Grove today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(OAK GROVE, LA.) Monday is set to be cloudy in Oak Grove, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Oak Grove:

Monday, August 16 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



