South Hill Daily Weather Forecast
SOUTH HILL, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0