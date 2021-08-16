Philomath Weather Forecast

PHILOMATH, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Sunny during the day; while patchy drizzle overnight High 81 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 28 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 23 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 83 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.