Weather Forecast For Demopolis
DEMOPOLIS, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
