Marion Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MARION, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 1 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 83 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
