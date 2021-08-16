Daily Weather Forecast For Prairie Du Chien
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
