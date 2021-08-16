Daily Weather Forecast For Crystal City
CRYSTAL CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 78 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
